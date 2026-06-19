Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of June 19, 2026 Declared Online, Check Winning Numbers and Winners List

The Nagaland State Lotteries has declared the Dear Victory Friday weekly lottery results for June 19, 2026. Thousands of participants from across India who purchased tickets for today's draw can now check the winning numbers and verify whether they have won a prize. The official draw was conducted in Kohima in accordance with the rules and regulations laid down by the Nagaland State Lotteries.

The Dear Victory Friday Weekly Lottery continues to attract a large number of participants every week due to its attractive prize structure. The highlight of the draw is the bumper first prize of INR 1 crore, making it one of the most sought-after weekly lottery schemes under the Nagaland State Lottery system. In addition to the jackpot, several other prize categories provide participants with multiple opportunities to win cash rewards. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Result of June 18, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Victory Friday Lottery Live Streaming

Lottery ticket holders are advised to keep their tickets ready and carefully match the announced winning numbers with their ticket details. Participants should verify the results only through official sources and follow the prescribed procedures while claiming any prize amount. Winners may be required to submit valid identification documents and original lottery tickets as part of the verification process. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of June 18, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The Dear Victory Friday lottery draw is conducted every week and enjoys widespread popularity among lottery enthusiasts. With the June 19 results now declared, participants can check the complete winners list, prize breakdown and other relevant details to find out whether luck has smiled on them this week.

Stay tuned for the latest updates, winning numbers and prize details of the Dear Victory Friday Weekly Lottery Result for June 19, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).