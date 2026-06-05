Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of June 5, 2026 Declared Online, Check Winning Numbers and Winners List

The Nagaland State Lotteries has announced the Dear Victory Friday weekly lottery results for June 5, 2026. Participants across the country who purchased tickets for today's draw can now check the winning numbers and verify whether they have secured a prize. The draw was conducted in Kohima under the supervision of the Nagaland State Lotteries authorities.

The Dear Victory Friday Weekly Lottery remains one of the most popular lottery draws in India, offering participants a chance to win attractive cash prizes, including the bumper first prize of INR 1 crore. Thousands of ticket holders eagerly awaited the announcement of the results, which have now been declared online. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of June 4, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

Dear Victory Friday Lottery Live Streaming

Participants are advised to carefully compare the winning numbers with their ticket details and verify the results through official channels. Winners must follow the prescribed claim procedure and submit the required documents within the stipulated timeframe to receive their prize money. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of June 4, 2026 Declared Online, Check Winning Numbers and Winners List.

Stay tuned for the complete winning numbers, prize breakdown, and other updates related to the Dear Victory Friday Weekly Lottery Result of June 5, 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).