Kohima, March 14: The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries is conducting the high-stakes "Dear Vision Saturday" weekly lottery draw today, March 14. As one of India’s most popular government-regulated lotteries, the Saturday 1 PM "Vision" draw remains a focal point for thousands of participants seeking the life-changing INR 1 crore top prize. The Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery is part of Nagaland's "Dear" series lotteries. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery of today.

The Nagaland State Lottery operates three distinct sessions every Saturday, providing multiple opportunities for ticket holders to win. These include the Dear Vision Saturday at 1 AM, the Dear Elite Saturday at 6 PM and the Dear Lucky Saturday at 8 PM. Tickets for the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery are priced at a standard INR 6, making it accessible to a broad demographic across the legal lottery states. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 14, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Vision Saturday Weekly Lottery Here:

The Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery draw follows a structured payout system designed to distribute winnings across thousands of participants. Nagaland lottery participants can check the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of March 13 to know the full winners' list of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery. Lottery players are also encouraged to verify their ticket numbers against the official results published on the Nagaland Lotteries website or through the "Lottery Sambad" official gazette.

Lottery enthusiasts can visit trusted lottery portals available online to check the results of today's Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery. Winning a lottery prize in Nagaland requires strict adherence to the government’s verification protocol. Winners of Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday lottery must submit their claims within 30 days of the result announcement. Lottery players can also watch the online telecast of the Nagaland lottery provided above to get the latest updates of today's lucky draw.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).