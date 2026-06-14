Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Result of June 14, 2026 Declared Online, Check Lucky Draw Winners List

Wondering where and how to check Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery of June 14? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Nagaland State Lottery Directorate will soon announce the results of the highly anticipated Dear Wish Sunday lottery draw. Held at the institutional headquarters in Kohima, the afternoon draw will see thousands of ticket holders across the country vie for the top prize of INR 1 crore.

The Sunday draw (Dear Wish Sunday) is part of a legally regulated government initiative managed by the state's finance department, ensuring complete administrative oversight and operational transparency. The June 14 draw features multiple tiers of monetary rewards designed to distribute winnings among a broader base of participants. The complete, officially validated list of the winning five-digit numbers of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery will be updated on the official Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries digital portal and authorised state government gazette channels. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of June 13, 2026 Declared Online, Check Winning Numbers and Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Wish Sunday Weekly Lottery Here

State lottery officials have issued an advisory urging all participants of Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday lottery draw to systematically verify their printed serial numbers against the official government-published gazette rather than relying entirely on third-party aggregators. Ticket holders of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery who identify a winning sequence must follow a strict statutory process to claim their funds.

To initiate a claim, winners of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery of June 14 must preserve their physical lottery tickets in pristine condition, as mutilated or torn tickets are automatically disqualified from the validation process. The prize claim must be formally submitted to the state department within 30 days of the draw date. Winners of Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday lottery draw are required to present the original ticket along with standard government-issued identification, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and official passport-sized photographs, to initiate the necessary tax deductions and final banking disbursements.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).