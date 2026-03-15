Kohima, March 15: The Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery is one of India's most popular weekly government-run lotteries. Conducted by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, it provides participants with a legal and transparent platform to win life-changing sums for a minimal entry cost. The live draw for the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery takes place every Sunday at 1:00 PM, serving as the first of three major daily draws in the state. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery.

Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery is known for its highly attractive "bumper" first prize of INR 1 crore. Each ticket is priced at a modest INR 6, making it accessible to a wide demographic. The results of the 1 PM Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery draw will be released shortly after the live draw concludes in Kohima. Known for its transparency and legality, Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery operates under the strict guidelines of the Lotteries Regulation Act. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of March 14 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Wish Sunday Weekly Lottery Here:

Results of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery are typically announced live from the draw centre in Kohima. For the convenience of participants, the winning numbers are published across multiple platforms shortly after the 1:00 PM draw is completed. Lottery players can watch the online telecast of today's Nagaland lottery, which has been provided above, to keep track of the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. They can also see the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of March 15 to check the full winners' list of the Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery.

It is worth noting that the results of Nagaland's Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery are uploaded in PDF format at nagalandlotteries.com. They are also widely circulated through the "Lottery Sambad" network and local newspapers. Winners must cross-verify their ticket with the official Government Gazette, and prizes must be claimed within 30 days of the result declaration. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 14, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).