Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of June 18, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

If you are participating in the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery and searching for where and how to check today's results, you are at the right place. The Nagaland State Lotteries is all set to announce the Dear Fame Thursday lottery results for June 18, with thousands of ticket holders eagerly waiting for the winning numbers.

The Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery is among the most popular lottery draws conducted by Nagaland State Lotteries and attracts participants from different parts of the country. According to official information, the results will be declared from Kohima, the capital city of Nagaland. Participants can check the results online once officially released or watch the live streaming, where winners' names and ticket numbers will be announced live. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Result of June 18, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Live Streaming

The biggest attraction of the Dear Fame Thursday draw is its bumper first prize of INR 1 crore, making it one of the most awaited weekly lottery events. Apart from the first prize, several other prize categories are also announced, giving ticket holders multiple chances to win attractive rewards.

Lottery players are advised to keep their tickets safe and carefully verify their ticket numbers with the officially published results. Winners must follow the claim process and guidelines issued by Nagaland State Lotteries, including submission of valid documents within the prescribed deadline. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Stay tuned here for the latest updates, complete winning numbers, and prize details of the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery results for June 18, 2026, as they are announced shortly.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).