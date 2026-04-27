Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Clover Monday Lottery Result of April 27, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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The Nagaland State Lottery Department will officially declare the results of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery draw of today, April 27, soon. This popular 8:00 PM draw (Dear Clover Monday) concludes the Monday lottery cycle, offering a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. Thousands of participants across the region are waiting to check their tickets as the winning numbers will be uploaded to the official government portal shortly after the live draw.

The Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery draw is known for its extensive prize structure, ensuring that a large number of participants receive rewards beyond the jackpot. The results will be drawn under the supervision of state officials to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection process. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Clover Monday lottery draw. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of April 27, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Clover Monday Weekly Lottery Here

Wondering how to verify the winning numbers of the Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery and claim winnings? We have got you covered. Participants of Nagaland's Dear Clover Monday lottery are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers against the official result sheet available at nagalandlotteries.com or through the Lottery Sambad publications. They can also watch the online telecast of the Dear Clover Monday lottery above.

The Nagaland State Lottery remains one of the most prominent government-run lotteries in Northeast India. Trending keywords for Nagaland's Dear Clover Monday weekly lottery of April 27 include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Clover Monday 8 PM Result", "Lottery Sambad Result April 27", "Nagaland Lottery Sambad 8 PM Live", "Dear Lottery Result Today 1 Crore", "Dear Clover Monday winning numbers list 27-04-2026" and "Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).