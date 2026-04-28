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Information INDIA Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Destiny Tuesday Lottery Result of April 28, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery of today, April 28. The results of today's Nagaland lottery will be announced from Kohima, with the draw beginning at 8 PM. Lottery players taking part in the Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming of the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result below.

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries is conducting the high-stakes Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery draw of today, April 28. The results of the same will be declared soon. As the final instalment of the "Dear" lottery series for the day, the 8:00 PM draw continues to be a major highlight for participants seeking the life-changing INR 1 crore top prize. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Destiny Tuesday lottery.

The Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery is structured to provide a wide range of winning opportunities, from the massive jackpot to smaller, more frequent cash rewards. Earlier today, the Dear Shine Tuesday (1 PM) draw saw the first prize of INR 1 Crore awarded to ticket number 83K 90495. As of 6:30 PM, participants are currently awaiting the official publication of the Dear Prestige (6 PM) results, followed by the Dear Destiny (8 PM) draw tonight. Shillong Teer Result Today, April 28, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Destiny Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here

The results of the Dear Destiny Tuesday lottery will be announced live from Kohima and will shortly be followed by the release of the official PDF winner list on the Nagaland State Lotteries portal and various authorised Sambad outlets. Participants can watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Destiny Tuesday lottery above. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of April 28 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Winners of today’s Nagaland lottery (Dear Destiny Tuesday) draw have a 30-day window from the date of the announcement to claim their prizes. The process varies based on the amount won. Winnings of INR 10,000 can typically be claimed through authorised lottery agents and retailers. For larger amounts, including the INR 1 crore jackpot, winners must submit a claim form to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).