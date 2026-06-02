Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Destiny Tuesday Lottery Result of June 2, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The Nagaland State Lottery Department will soon announce the results of the Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery of today, June 2. Held at P.R. Hill Junction in Kohima, the high-stakes evening draw (Dear Destiny Tuesday) carries a top prize of INR 1 crore. As the final instalment of the state's three daily legal draws, results for the 8:00 PM session will be officially published online shortly after the drawing concludes.

Nagaland's Dear Destiny Tuesday lottery draw marks the final event in the Nagaland State Lottery's specific three-tier Tuesday sequence under the popular "Dear Sambad" banner. The day began with the Dear Shine Morning draw at 1:00 PM, followed sequentially by the Dear Day Prestige draw at 6:00 PM. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of June 2, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Destiny Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here

Like its morning and afternoon counterparts, the 8:00 PM evening ticket of the Dear Destiny Tuesday lottery is sold legally at a baseline retail price of INR 6. The low entry barrier, paired with a substantial jackpot, continues to drive steady ticket-buyer engagement across authorised regional distribution channels. While older historical results remain archived on regional portals, the department advises ticket holders of Nagaland's Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery to cross-verify tonight's numbers directly using the official government gazette printout or the live web portal broadcasts.

Because Nagaland operates as one of the 13 states in India legally permitted to manage state-run lotteries under the central Lotteries (Regulation) Act, all prize claims of the Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery are subject to institutional scrutiny. Winners have up to 30 days from the publication of the results to submit their physical, undamaged tickets alongside valid government identification to the state lottery office to initiate the official payment clearance process.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).