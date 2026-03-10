Kohima, March 10: The Nagaland State Lottery Department will officially release the results of the Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly draw of March 10, soon. Held at 8:00 PM, the evening draw concludes the day's three scheduled lotteries, following the 1:00 PM "Dear Shine" and 6:00 PM "Dear Wave" draws. Well known for its significant prize pool, the Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery draw offers a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery of today.

The prestigious first prize of Nagaland's Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery, valued at INR 1 Crore, will be awarded to a single lucky ticket holder. This top tier remains the highlight of the "Dear" series, which is known for its high participation across the state and beyond. It is worth noting that the Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery is part of Nagaland's daily "Dear" series. The Nagaland State Lottery maintains a consistent multi-tiered reward system to ensure a broad distribution of winnings. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 10, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning, Night, Khanapara, Juwai and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Destiny Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here

The results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery draw of today, March 10, will be made available in PDF format shortly after the draw is completed. Participants can verify the winning numbers and check the detailed results of today's Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery online. They can also visit websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to check the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Result of March 10 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Those interested in getting live updates can watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery, which has been provided above. Winners of Nagaland's Dear Destiny Tuesday weekly lottery are advised to cross-verify their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Government Gazette to confirm their status. The department emphasises that the original, undamaged ticket is required to initiate a claim. Under current regulations, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the result declaration.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).