The Nagaland State Lottery department will soon declare the results of the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery of the 8 PM draw today, April 15. This evening draw is one of the most popular segments of the state-run lottery program, consistently attracting participants with its top prize of INR 1 crore. Tickets for the Wednesday evening edition (Dear Dream Wednesday) were sold for INR 6, offering a high-stakes opportunity at a low entry cost.

The Dear Dream Wednesday draw features a multi-tier prize structure designed to distribute winnings among thousands of participants. While the first prize is the most sought-after, the lower tiers provide significant secondary rewards to multiple lottery players. Earlier today, the Dear Spark Wednesday (1 PM) draw was concluded, with the grand prize of INR 1 Crore awarded to ticket number 94D 78417. The Dear Regal Wednesday (6 PM) results were also declared, maintaining the day’s momentum leading up to the 8 PM flagship event of the Dear Dream Wednesday lottery. Shillong Teer Result Today, April 15, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Dream Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

Participants of Nagaland's Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery can access the official winning numbers through several authorised channels shortly after the 8 PM declaration. The results of the Dear Dream Wednesday lottery draw are typically published in a PDF format on the official Nagaland State Lotteries website. Lottery players can also tune in to watch the live streaming of the Sikkim lottery, which has been provided above, to receive all the latest updates.

Trending keywords for Nagaland's Dear Dream Wednesday lottery include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM", "Dear Dream Wednesday Result 15.04.2026", "Lottery Sambad Night Result Live", "Nagaland Lottery Sambad 8 PM Today", "Dear Lottery Result Today 8 PM", "Dear Dream Wednesday 15 PM winning numbers list", and "Nagaland State Lottery 1 Crore winner today". The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries mandates a specific procedure for claiming prize money. For winnings up to INR 10,000, participants can generally collect their rewards from authorised lottery retailers. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

For prizes above INR 10,000, winners must submit a claim form to the Director of State Lotteries. This process requires the original winning ticket, a valid government ID (such as Aadhaar or PAN), and recent passport-sized photographs. Nagaland is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are legally permitted under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).