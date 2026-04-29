Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of April 29, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries is conducting the Dear Dream Wednesday evening draw of today, April 29. The results of today's Nagaland lottery will be declared in a short while. Held at 8:00 PM, this draw (Dear Dream Wednesday) serves as the daily finale for the state's lottery proceedings, following the afternoon's "Dear Spark" and "Dear Regal" events.

With a top prize of INR 1 crore, the "Dear Dream" series continues to be one of the most anticipated legal gaming events in Northeast India. The Nagaland State Lottery maintains a consistent prize structure designed to reward a large volume of participants across various ranks. Scroll below to know the results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery. Shillong Teer Result Today, April 29, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Dream Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

The live draw of Nagaland's Dear Dream Wednesday lottery is being supervised by government officials in Kohima to ensure transparency. While the 1:00 PM "Dear Spark" draw earlier today saw the first prize awarded to ticket number 46G 69052, participants for the 8:00 PM evening session are currently checking their tickets against the final verified list. Nagaland lottery players can watch the online telecast of the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery above. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of April 29 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The official results of the Dear Dream Wednesday lottery will be published shortly after 8:10 PM in the Nagaland Government Gazette. Winners of Nagaland's Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery are identified by matching both the serial number and the five-digit sequence printed on their INR 6 tickets. Winners must adhere to strict state protocols to claim their rewards. According to the Directorate, tickets must be kept intact and free of any tampering or structural damage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).