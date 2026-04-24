Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of April 24, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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The Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery is the final major draw of the day in the Nagaland State Lottery schedule, traditionally held at 8:00 PM. As part of the "Dear Lottery" series, this evening draw (Dear Horizon Friday) is highly anticipated by participants across the country, offering a life-changing jackpot of INR 1 crore for a ticket price of only INR 6. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery.

The Dear Horizon Friday lottery follows a standardised and transparent prize hierarchy, ensuring a wide distribution of winnings among thousands of ticket holders. The live draw of Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday lottery is conducted at the Nagaland State Lotteries office under the supervision of government-appointed judges and officials to maintain the highest standards of integrity. While the draw happens at 8:00 PM, official results are typically published in PDF and image formats by 8:15 PM. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of April 24, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Horizon Friday Weekly Lottery Here

Winners of the Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery can cross-check their ticket number with the official Gazette published by the Nagaland State Lottery department. Participants can also watch the live telecast of Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday lottery, which has been provided above, to get all the latest updates on today's Sikkim lottery. For prizes exceeding INR 10,000, winners must submit a formal claim to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).