The Nagaland State Lottery Department is conducting the "Dear Fame Thursday" (Dear Fame Thursday) weekly draw of today, April 9. The 8:00 PM evening draw, a staple of the Nagaland State Lottery program, remains a high-stakes event for participants, offering a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. The results of Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday lottery will be declared in a short while. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Nagaland lottery.

The Dear Fame Thursday lottery is known for its multi-tiered prize system, designed to reward thousands of ticket holders in every draw. Earlier today, the Nagaland Department also concluded its other major draws: the Dear Star Thursday (1:00 PM), where the top prize went to ticket number 73K 22548, and the Dear Supreme Day (6:00 PM). Winners of Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday lottery draw are advised to verify their results against the official Nagaland Government Gazette. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of April 9 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Fame Thursday Weekly Lottery Here

Small prizes of the Dear Fame Thursday lottery can be claimed through authorised lottery retailers and distributors. For prizes above INR 10,000, winners of the Nagaland lottery must submit their original winning ticket along with a government-issued ID proof and three passport-sized photographs to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries in Kohima. All claims for the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery must be submitted within 30 days of the result declaration. Shillong Teer Result Today, April 9, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Participants are reminded to handle their tickets with care, as a damaged or lost original ticket cannot be processed for a prize claim. Introduced in 1972, the Nagaland State Lottery is a major revenue-generating tool for the state government, with proceeds directed toward public welfare projects. Trending keywords for Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Fame Thursday 8 PM Result", "Lottery Sambad 9.4.2026", "Nagaland Lottery Result 8 PM", "Dear Fame Thursday Winning Number 9 April", "Nagaland Dear Lottery 1st Prize Winner Today" and "Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).