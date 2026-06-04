Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of June 4, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The Nagaland State Lottery Department will officially declare the results of the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery of today, June 4, soon. The high-stakes draw will begin at 6:00 PM in Kohima and award a massive top prize of INR 1 Crore to a single ticket holder. Managed under strict state regulation, the weekly event (Dear Fame Thursday) continues to draw significant participation from ticket buyers tracking outcomes across the region.

The June 4 Nagaland Dear Fame Thursday lottery draw will be conducted under the direct supervision of government-appointed judges to ensure transparency. The highest-tier prize of INR 1 Crore will be drawn for the ticket number matching the primary combination selected during the live automated machine sequence. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of June 4, 2026 Declared Online, Check Winning Numbers and Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Fame Thursday Weekly Lottery Here

The state lottery department will make the official results of the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery draw available through multiple digital and physical channels for immediate verification. Ticket holders of Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday lottery are advised to cross-check their numbers by visiting the official digital gateway of the Nagaland State Lotteries or watching the online telecast of the Dear Fame Thursday lottery provided above.

The Nagaland State Lottery system operates as a legally sanctioned revenue-generating initiative under the direct administration of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. The department emphasises that all prize claims of Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery must be processed strictly within the mandated 30-day window from the date of the result declaration. Winners are required to submit their original, undamaged tickets along with a completed government claim form and valid, state-approved identification to the lottery office in Kohima to initiate the authentication and payout process.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).