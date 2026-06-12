Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Horizon Friday Lottery Result of June 12, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The Nagaland Dear Horizon Friday Lottery results for June 12, 2026, have been officially declared, drawing the attention of lottery enthusiasts across India. Organised by the Nagaland State Lottery, the Dear Horizon Night draw remains one of the most popular weekly lottery events, known for its attractive prize structure and large participation.

This Friday's draw offered a bumper first prize of INR 1 crore, further strengthening Nagaland Lottery's reputation as one of India's most trusted state-run lottery systems. Participants who purchased tickets for the Dear Horizon Night Lottery, held at 8 PM, can now check the winning numbers and complete result sheet online. The official results are available through authorised platforms including nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Crown Friday Lottery Result of June 12, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland Dear Horizon Friday Lottery Live Streaming

State-run lotteries continue to operate legally in only 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, Sikkim, West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Assam. Among them, Nagaland Lottery enjoys strong popularity due to its transparent draw process, regular prize payouts, and affordable ticket prices. With tickets starting at just INR 6, the lottery attracts participants from various sections of society hoping to win substantial cash prizes. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of June 12, 2026 Declared Online, Check Winning Numbers and Winners List.

The Dear Horizon series, especially its Friday night draw, has built a loyal following because of its consistent prize distribution and extensive network of authorised ticket sellers. Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify their numbers against the officially published results and follow the prescribed claim procedures for prize collection.

For the latest lottery updates, verified winning numbers, and comprehensive coverage of upcoming draws, stay tuned to LatestLY for real-time Nagaland Lottery results and announcements.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).