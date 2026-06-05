Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Horizon Friday Lottery Result of June 5, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

Wondering where and how to check Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery of June 5? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will soon release the results of Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday lottery draw from Kohima. Ticket buyers across the country are awaiting the 8:00 PM presentation, which features a top-tier jackpot prize of INR 1 crore.

The Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery draw remains highly competitive due to its structured distribution of rewards and an accessible ticket entry fee of INR 6. While the headline INR 1 crore jackpot draws the most attention, the lottery department also rolls out multiple lower-tier prize levels to distribute returns among a larger pool of ticket holders. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday lottery draw. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of June 4, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Horizon Friday Weekly Lottery Here

Today's Dear Horizon Friday lottery draw marks the concluding draw of a three-part daily schedule managed under government oversight on Fridays. Earlier in the day, the state apparatus oversaw the Dear Victory Friday morning draw at 1:00 PM and the Dear Day Crown evening draw at 6:00 PM. The state-run lottery program operates legally under strict monitoring by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries.

The official results of Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery will be printed sequentially online via authorised government web portals immediately following the conclusion of the live 8:00 PM automated drawing. Lottery administrators advise all participants to cross-verify their physical ticket numbers against the officially published PDFs to guarantee accuracy. Winners of the Dear Horizon Friday have a mandated 30-day window from the draw date to submit their prize claims. Stay tuned for the results and the winning numbers of today's Nagaland lottery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).