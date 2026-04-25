Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of April 25, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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The Nagaland State Lottery Department will officially declare the results of the Dear Lucky Saturday weekly draw lottery of today, April 25, shortly. The evening draw (Dear Lucky Saturday), which takes place at 8:00 PM, continues the state's tradition of high-stakes daily lotteries, featuring a grand first prize of INR 1 crore. Thousands of participants across the region await the announcement, which follows the morning "Dear Vision" and afternoon "Dear Elite" sessions held earlier today.

The premier prize for the Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery of 8:00 PM will be awarded to a single lucky ticket holder. In addition to the bumper jackpot, Nagaland's Dear Lucky Saturday lottery features a multi-tiered prize structure to reward a wider range of participants. It is worth noting that the Saturday lottery cycle began with the Dear Vision Saturday 1:00 PM draw, where the first prize of INR 1 Crore was won by ticket number 87J 18093. This was followed by the 6:00 PM Dear Elite draw, maintaining the momentum of the "Saturday Sambad" series. Shillong Teer Result Today, April 25, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Lucky Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

These draws are part of a weekly schedule where each day carries a unique name, such as "Dear Lucky" for Saturday evenings and "Dear Magic" for Sunday evenings. Trending keywords for Nagaland's Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery include "Dear Lucky Saturday 8 PM Result Today", "Nagaland State Lottery Result 25-04-2026", "Lottery Sambad Night Result 8 PM Live", "Dear Vision Saturday 1 PM Winning Number" and "Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result".

Participants of the Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official Nagaland Government Gazette to ensure accuracy. Winners have a 30-day window from the date of the result declaration to claim their prizes. To claim rewards, winners of Nagaland's Dear Lucky Saturday lottery must submit their original tickets along with a properly filled-out claim form, valid government-issued identification (such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card), and passport-sized photographs to the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).