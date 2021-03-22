Nagpur Reports 3,596 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Maharashtra | Nagpur District reported 3,596 new #COVID19 cases, 1,837 recoveries, and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Civil Surgeon, Nagpur Total cases: 1,96,676 Total recoveries: 1,60,945 Active cases: 31,067 Death toll: 4,664 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021

