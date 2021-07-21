For a continued innovation and investment in digital technology, NBC Accounting one of the best world’s most human financial company has been awarded the best digital banking experience by Global Banking and Finance Review for the 2020-2021 year. This announcement was made at the Global Banking and Finance Awards 2020-2021 ceremony that recently took place in the U.K.

The Global Banking and Finance Review Awards recognize companies and firms that are prominent and have shown exceptional work in their individual areas of expertise within the financial industry. Global Banking and Finance Review Awards covers different categories and they include Banking Awards, Foreign Exchange Awards, Insurance Awards, Hedge Funds Awards, Pension Fund Awards, Compliance & Advisory Awards, Corporate Governance Awards, Brokerage & Exchange Awards, Project Finance Awards, Binary Options Awards, Investment Management Awards, Technology Awards, Asset & Wealth Management Awards, Islamic Finance Awards, Exchange Traded Fund Awards, Real Estate Awards, Corporate Social Responsibility Awards, Leadership Awards, and other areas.

NBC received the Best Digital Banking Experience award under the Banking Award category, which is a symbol of excellent work output in the financial world.

Lotte Gruber, the Managing Director of NBC commenting on the award said “we are very excited to have received this award which is a way to recognize all our investments made over the years in bolstering our digital and electronic platforms for our customers; we have taken several technological and digital initiatives that would bridge the digital divide for our customers while improving their banking experience.” He also added;

“We dedicate this award to our customers who have shown their support and trust for the company which has been the key to the success we have achieved so far. This award will serve as a reminder of our company’s strong focus on the segment and further solidifies its place as the undeniable global leader in our industry.” He concluded.

Wanda Rich, Editor Global Banking & Finance Review commenting on the award said “we congratulate all the winners of this year’s Global Banking and Finance Review Awards, the competition was rigorous and very competitive this year and we highly commend all the finalists. The selection and awarding process required intense and detailed scrutiny including evaluation across specific criteria to ensure that the best are recognized and awarded. NBC Accounting was rightly pronounced winner of this year’s award because of their outstanding digital banking innovation, commitment, and the best digital experience they provide.”

About Global Banking and Finance Review

Global Banking & Finance Review is a leading Financial Platform established in 2010. A Media Powerhouse with its own Online Portal, Print & Digital magazine reaching over 3 million readers worldwide on an annual basis.

Global Banking and Finance Review introduced the Global Banking & Finance Awards back in 2011 as a way to recognize and reflect the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Financial community.

Companies and Firms that have shown prominence in particular areas of expertise and excellence within the financial world are selected as winners every year. The Banking awards & the Financial Awards are known throughout the global banking and financial community as a symbol of excellence.

Who We Are and What We Do

NBC SMG is a top financial company backed by a team of world-class financial experts plus the best technology talents. At NBC SMG, we believe that you can easily reach your financial goals if you stick with your right team with a good financial plan. Our expert financial advisors are always available when you need them. They can help plan your financial milestones and answer questions you might have about potential risks or what sort of investment accounts you should have.

We also believe that to have access to financial freedom is a fundamental human right and we have made it our duty to ensure that everyone gets the opportunity to exercise that right by making simple, sophisticated, and affordable financial products.

We help you make money by investing your money in a globally diversified portfolio of low-cost index funds, and our cutting-edge technology helps you earn the best possible return while optimizing your tax bill. So what we do is automatic rebalancing, dividend reinvesting, and tax loss harvesting. And all these services were only available to the ultra-rich until now or that most people found too time-consuming and tedious to do on their own.