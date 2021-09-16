Did you know that you can make more money with NBC Accounting this period with no hassle or stress? NBC Accounting has launched a new Referral Contest that allows you to make extra cash while still enjoying a great banking experience. All that is required from you is to tell a friend to tell their friends about the banking services and the great opportunities that await them when they sign up and you stand a chance to win a huge cash prize and a car to go with it.

NBC Accounting is looking to reward its customers in an amazing way, and the Referral Contest is a simple way to show appreciation to customers and also recognize them for always trusting and supporting the brand. So, if you are willing to participate then we are willing to blow your mind with rewards once you are victorious. The winner of the contest goes home with over $10,000 or its equivalent in digital assets and a brand new car.

How Does the Contest Work?

To be part of the Referral Contest, you should already have an account with us or you are already using our services. If you don’t already use our services you are already missing out on huge opportunities to grow financially. But it is not yet late, you can easily visit NBCSMG.com and sign up to become part of the Referral Contest today.

Because we absolutely love referrals, we have made it a win-win for everyone. You tell your friend about our services which would help us reach more customers and grow. Your friend signs up with us and starts using our services (deposit or fund their accounts) and they get rewarded with a cash prize. And you the referral is also awarded a cash prize and an opportunity to become the winner of the Referral Contest which means more money for you.

To start participating click on the Referral contest link on the NBCSMG.com and then register as a contestant.

Once you submit the form, you will receive a confirmation on the website or via email, you also be shown your referral code to help track the people you invite. You can now proceed to referring and inviting as many people as possible because the more people you successfully invite (those that sign up and start using our services) the more your chances of winning the contest.

NB: you should do well to stick with the rules, terms, and conditions of the contest as defaulters will automatically be disqualified from the competition. You can read more about the terms and conditions on the application page.

NBC initially allows you to redeem a referral bonus when refer a friend to join NBC SMG Platform and stand a chance of earning 7% of your friend’s deposit as a reward when they fund their account. But now, you can win more by participating in the Referral Contest.

In addition to the Referral Contest, NBC Accounting is also providing several end-year opportunities for her clients. Clients who have created investment portfolios and would want the bank to manage their funds privately will be receiving more profits by the end of the year.

“NBC Accounting is especially grateful to her clients for trusting and supporting the brand over the years, also for helping the brand become what it is today, a global bank and an international brand.” Lotte Gruber P, Managing Director of NBC Accounting Commented.

“We don’t plan to leave anyone out as there would be a lot of reward and special packages to go round. We promise to keep optimizing our Digital asset banking service delivery.” He added

NBC Accounting management also announced that there would be cashback rewards, merchandise distribution, profit allocation, and lots more for every client who deposits money into the bank in the coming months. Along with a cash reward, you can also win printed Polos or t-shirts, phones, headsets, and lots of other accessories.

NBC is changing the way people, especially young generations, think about money and showing them a smart way to invest, earn and save money in order to remain profitable and enjoy financial freedom for years to come.

Banking with us comes with peace of mind and great confidence. We are not just committed to helping you make money and growing financially, we also ensure that your investments and accounts are well protected with the highest standards of security available.