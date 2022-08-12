Mumbai, August 12: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra has invited applications for various posts of Faculty. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the Assistant Professor posts by visiting the official site of NIT Kurukshetra at nitkkr.ac.in.

The last date to apply for NIT Kurukshetra Faculty Recruitment posts is September 5, 2022. The NIT Kurukshetra Faculty Recruitment drive is being held to fill up 99 posts in the organisation. RCFL Mumbai Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 396 Apprentice Posts At rcfltd.com; Here’s How to Apply.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must have three years of teaching experience after a Ph.D. or six years of total teaching and research experience in a reputed academic Institute, Research and Development Labs, or relevant industry.

In order to apply for the posts, applicants have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs.1000 for UR/OBC/EWS category. On the other hand, the application fee for SC/ST/PwBD category is Rs.500. Candidates must note that the application fees should be paid through online mode.

Candidates who face difficulties when submitting the online application form can send their queries to recruitment@nitkkr.ac.in. For more details regarding the NIT Kurukshetra Faculty Recruitment 2022, candidates can check the official site of NIT Kurukshetra.

