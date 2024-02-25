New Delhi, February 25: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has released a recruitment notification for the position of Deputy Manager. The corporation is inviting applications for a total of 110 vacancies across various disciplines.

The recruitment drive is open for positions in Electrical Erection, Mechanical Erection, C&I Erection, and Civil Construction. Candidates with a B.E/B. Tech Degree in the relevant fields with at least 60% marks are eligible to apply. ICSI CS Result 2023: CS Professional December 2023 Results Declared at icsi.edu, Know How to Check Score.

The application process commenced on February 23, 2024, and the last date for submission of the application form is March 8, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website careers.ntpc.co.in. TS Inter Admit Card 2024 Released: TSBIE TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Hall Tickets Out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Know How to Download.

The application fee for General/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs. 300, while SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from the fee.

The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Level/Pay Scale as E4 Grade/IDA (Rs.70000 -200000).

NTPC Recruitment 2024 : How to Apply

Visit the official website at www.ntpc.co.in On the homepage, click on the career tab Next, click on the apply link for “Recruitment of experienced professionals as Deputy Manager in the area of Project Erection/Construction at (E4 Level), Advt. No. 05/24. Last date of application is 08.03.2024” Fill the application form Upload all the required documents Pay the application fee Submit the form and take print for future reference.

This recruitment drive represents a significant opportunity for qualified professionals seeking to contribute to one of India’s leading power companies. For more details regarding the application procedure, eligibility criteria, and other relevant information, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2024 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).