Mumbai, June 30: Today is the last day to link one’s Permanent Account Number (PAN) to their Aadhaar. If a PAN is not linked to Aadhaar as of July 1, it will no longer be active.

One must pay a fee of Rs. 1,000 in order to link their PAN with Aadhaar, which can be done on the NSDL site. Notably, the Income Tax department will not process tax returns unless your PAN and Aadhaar are connected. PAN-Aadhaar Link Last Date: Deadline for Linking PAN with Aadhar Card Extended Till June 30, 2023.

How to Link PAN and Aadhaar Online?

Visit www.incometax.gov.in to access the official income tax e-filing website.

Use your login credentials to access the income tax portal.

There is a pop-up window.

If not, use the 'Link Aadhaar' option under Profile Settings from the Menu Bar.

An another window will open.

In the spaces provided, enter your name, cellphone number, PAN number, and Aadhaar information.

Select "I agree to validate my Aadhaar details" after information validation.

Press the 'Continue' button now.

A one-time password (OTP) will be issued to the cellphone number you provided when registering

Complete the fields on the screen, then click "Validate."

Your PAN and Aadhaar will be fully linked once you have paid the fine. What Will Happen If PAN and Aadhaar Are Not Linked? It is impossible for you to file tax returns. The 31st of July is the deadline for filing taxes.

Processing of pending returns will not occur.

Your tax refunds might be streched.

Impact on ongoing cases involving faulty returns.

Repayment shall not be subject to interest.

TDS and TCS shall be collected at higher rate.

Banking transactions will also be impacted. Since March 31, 2022, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has repeatedly extended the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline; however, it is uncertain if the CBDT will do so once again today. PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Govt Extends Deadline to Link Aadhaar Number With PAN Card, Know Step-By-Step Guide. Therefore, if you haven't already, it's crucial that you link your PAN card with your Aadhaar card right away.

