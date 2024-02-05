New Delhi, February 5: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a recruitment notification for 1025 Specialist Officer (SO) posts. The online registration process will commence from February 7 and continue until February 25.

The recruitment drive aims to fill positions such as Credit Officer, Forex Manager, Cyber Security Manager, and Senior Manager. The selection process will involve an online examination, followed by an interview and document verification. Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Application Process for 606 Specialist Officers' Posts Begins, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

PNB Recruitment 2024: Application Fees

Candidates interested in applying for the PNB SO recruitment can do so by visiting the official PNB website at pnbindia.in. The application fee for candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories is Rs 59, while aspirants from other categories need to pay Rs 1180. RRB Annual Calendar 2024 Released for ALP, Technician, JE And Other Posts; Check Details.

PNB Recruitment 2024: How to Apply

Go to the official portal of PNB at pnbindia.in Now, click on the Recruitment/ Careers section Click on the link that reads, "RECRUITMENT FOR 1025 POSTS OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS UNDER HRP 2024-25" Register yourself and fill out the application form Upload all the necessary documents and pay the application fee Submit and download the confirmation page Take a printout of the registration page for future reference

The tentative date for the examination is set for March/April 2024. Further details regarding the recruitment process, eligibility criteria, and other important information can be found in the official notification.

This recruitment drive by PNB presents a significant opportunity for individuals seeking a career in the banking sector. Aspirants are advised to keep an eye on the official website for any updates or changes in the recruitment process.

