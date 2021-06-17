Praneet Thakur is a young, dynamic, multi-skilled, Entrepreneur from Mumbai Maharashtra. It can be said that Praneet Thakur is Blogger by Passion, SEO by Profession and Entrepreneur by Nature. Praneet Thakur is the founder of companies such as ShoutRank, World Wire, Gyanas and many more.

Born on the 25th of August 1998, he is just 22 years and has created a special place for himself in many fields. He was born and brought up in Mumbai Maharashtra and went to AMK Premier High school. Later completed his bachelor of science in Information Technology from Guru Nanak College in the year 2019.

Praneet Thakur is a strong business minded professional with many successful ventures under his belt. He has great experience in internet marketing with an expertise in advertising also. He is a pro at Search Engine Optimization & Online Marketing.

He has founded ShoutRank in the year 2018. Apart from this, he is also the Co-Founder of World Wire and CheckDuck.

ShoutRank is one of the best Digital Marketing Agency across the globe, offering a wide range of services of digital marketing solutions to their clients, fulfilling the needs of their customers with core in SEO Services based in Mumbai.

Any SEO Professional who belongs from Mumbai knows that when it comes to SEO, Praneet Thakur & it’s Team at ShoutRank is best in it.

Gyanas is a EduTech platform where students can get Mock Test Paper which would help them to practice for Competitive Exams.

World Wire is a news media company based in Mumbai providing quality information and verified news through articles on social platforms.

It can be seen that Praneet Thakur is a dynamic professional with optimistic thinking about the future. He has a hunger for knowledge, to build his wisdom and render help to those who need it and which would add value to their life. He believes in new technology and try to invest his time into it.

Praneet’s idol and mentor are Ratan Tata and he believes one day he will also be successful like him. According to Praneet Thakur, his strength is laziness which gives him time to create shortcuts to complete the work and make it less human interaction However, laziness is also his weakness as it decreases his ability to self-produce. It was not an easy path for Praneet to reach this position.

He has faced hardship and obstacles on his way but as he is a self-motivated learner, he was able to overcome all the barriers. He is a self-made man and at present, he has a turnover which would bring long time competitors’ to shame. He has been helping thousands of people and adding value to their lives by helping them in terms of employment, knowledge and helping businesses to automate their 70% work with less human interaction.