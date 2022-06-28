BJP led NDA has announced its candidate for the Presidential Election 2022. NDA chose Draupadi Murmu, the former Governor of Jharkhand as its candidate. Her expected win as President – with the NDA commanding 48% of the electoral vote – will be a big boost to the BJP’s tribal push. Earlier, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha was announced as the opposition’s joint candidate for the country's biggest post.

Here is everything you need to know about BJP’s candidate for Presidency:

If Murmu is elected, she will be the country's first tribal President and second female President of India.

Hailing from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district and coming from a Santhal tribal community, Murmu started out as a teacher and then entered into Odisha politics. Presidential Election 2022: Opposition's Candidate Yashwant Sinha Files Nomination; Here is Everything You Need to Know About Him

During the Bharatiya Janata Party and Biju Janata Dal coalition government in Odisha, she was the Minister of State with independent charge for Commerce and Transport from March 6, 2000 to August 6, 2002 and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development from August 6, 2002 to May 16, 2004. She was former Odisha Minister and an MLA from Rairangpur assembly constituency in the years 2000 and 2004. Presidential Election 2022: Droupadi Murmu, NDA's Presidential Candidate To File Her Nomination Today in Delhi

Before she became an MLA, Murmu served as councillor in the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat, after winning elections in 1997, and as vice-president of the BJP’s Scheduled Tribes Morcha.

She was Jharkhand's first female governor. She was also the first Odia woman and tribal leader to be named governor of an Indian state and serve for the full term of her office.

