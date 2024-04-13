Punjab, April 13: The results of the Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2024 in Punjab state are set to be announced soon. The Punjab State Lottery Department will declare the lottery results on April 20.

Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery: Where to Watch Result

Participants in the lottery can check their results on the official Punjab State Lottery website, punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. Additionally, the lottery results will also be live-streamed on the Punjab State Lottery’s YouTube channel. Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Stork Saturday Lottery Sambad Result of 13.04.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery: How to Check Results

To check the lottery results:

Visit the official Punjab State Lottery website, punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. Click on the “Search Lottery Results” option. Enter your ticket number. From the drop-down menu, select “Bumper” and “Punjab State Dear Baisakhi”. Click on the “Search” option. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery: Prize Amount

The prize amounts are as follows:

First Prize: Rs 5 crore (Rs 2.5 crore each for two winners)

Second Prize: Rs 1 crore

Third Prize: Rs 50 lakh

The announcement of the results will begin at 6 pm. Important information for prize winners: Please confirm your results from the Punjab government’s gazette notification. Winners should submit their winning ticket and application form at the Punjab State Lottery Directorate office within 30 days. The price of the bumper lottery ticket was Rs 200, with an additional Rs 90 for shipping and handling.

