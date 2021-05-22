Born on 22 May 1772, this year will mark the 249th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy. One of the founders of Brahmo Samaj, Raja Ram Mohan Roy is also known as the Father of Modern India. He is widely credited with having rid of Sati and child marriage. He was called 'The Father of Indian Renaissance by Raja by Akbar ll, the Mughal emperor.

Born in Radhanagar village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, Roy is considered "Father of the Bengal Renaissance" by many historians. He founded India's first English medium school in 1816. He was appointed the ambassador of the Mughal Emperor, and as an ambassador, he abolished sati system and the practice of child marriage. He was also a vehement opponent of the dowry system and polygamy. He was in favour of inter-caste marriages, women’s education and widow re-marriages.

Roy vociferously protested against the English East India Company and was considered quite the agitator. An expert in languages like English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Bengali, Arabic and Persian, he formed an association named Atmiya Sabha to translate Upnishads and has translated it into English, Hindi and Bengali. Here are a few inspirational quotes by the Father of Modern India.

"For wise and good men always feel disinclined to hurt those that are of much less strength than themselves" "Truth and Virtue do not necessarily belong to wealth and Power and distinctions of big mansions" "The Superstitious Practices Which Deform the Hindu Religion Have Nothing to Do With the Pure Spirit of Its Dictates." "Just Consider How Terrible the Day of Your Death Will Be. Others Will Go On Speaking and You Will Not Be Able to Argue Back." "To abuse and insult, is inconsistent with reason and justice"

While on his visit to Britain, Raja Ram Mohan Roy died of Meningitis in Stapleton near Bristol on September 27, 1833. A decade later he was buried at Stapleton Groves. He was re-buried at the Arnos Vale Cemetery.

