Jaipur, November 18: The Congress government in Rajasthan, headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has rolled out several schemes for welfare of the people of the state. From education to healthcare and agriculture to sports, the Ashok Gehlot government has implemented initiatives to address issues of each sector. The Congress party has been highlighting the issue of rising unemployment across the country. In order to address the problem of unemployment, the Rajasthan government has launched many initiatives. One of the key steps is the roll out of Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launched the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme on September 9. With this scheme, implemented on lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the Congress government aims to provide employment in the urban areas of Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot Government Sanctions Rs 13.10 Crore for Smart Classes in 500 Madrasas Across Rajasthan

What Is Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme?

The primary purpose of the scheme is to provide financial support to low-income families living in cities who do not have employment. The maximum number of days provided under the scheme is 100 a year. More than 3.5 lakh people have already registered for the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme so far for which the state government has allocated Rs 800 crore. Rajasthan Handicraft Policy 2022: Ashok Gehlot Government Aims at Lifting Local Artisans From Obscurity, Providing Jobs

Who Are Eligible For Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme?

Those in the age group of 18 to 60 years residing within the limits of urban local bodies are eligible to demand and get employment in the identified segments. At least 50 people in each ward of urban local bodies will be given employment. A Jan Aadhar card, introduced by the State government, or its registration slip will be required for registration, which can be done at e-Mitra centres.

What Are the Categories of Tasks Under the Scheme?

Different types of tasks have been broken down into various categories. Some of them are:

Environment protection responsibilities include planting trees in public places, maintenance of parks, and placing water plants on dividers and footpaths. Water conservation duties include cleanliness and improvement of ponds, lakes and stepwells, construction, repair and cleaning of rain water harvesting structures and restoration of water sources. Heritage conservation, convergence, removal of encroachments and illegal boards, hoarding, and banners and stopping defacement of property are other related works.

The State government’s Department of Local Bodies will be responsible for the scheme’s implementation.

Remuneration:

Those hired under Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme will fall into one of three categories: Rs 259 a day to unskilled labourers and Rs 283 a day to skilled labourers and the 'mates' or supervisors will make Rs 271 per day. on top of the labourers will get Rs 271 a day.

Beneficiaries will receive the payments in their bank accounts within 15 days and a provision has been made in the scheme to conduct social audit and redress complaints. Local bodies who will do good work under the scheme will be awarded by the state government.

Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme's Impact On Ground:

The Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, launched by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has provided jobs to one lakh people within six days of its launch which has created enthusiasm about the scheme among people living in urban areas.

