Marjaavaan star Rakul Preet Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her social media handles to inform her fans about her positive coronavirus diagnosis. She wrote in the post that she's feeling fine and is taking rest to get better and bounce back in action. She also requested everyone who has met her recently to get tested.

Rakul was shooting for a host of films when her test came back positive. She has said that she wants to get back to shooting for films as soon as possible. She has films like Attack, Indian 2, Ayalaan, Mayday, Check in the pipeline. It is unclear at the moment how far the actress is into shooting these individual projects. We wish for her speedy recovery.

Check Out Rakul Preet Singh's Post About Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis Here:

View this post on Instagram

