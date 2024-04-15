Mumbai, April 15: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has initiated the application process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors and Constables within the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). Interested candidates can apply online from April 15 to May 14 through the official website rpf.indianrailways.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,660 vacancies, with 4,208 reserved for Constables and 452 for Sub-Inspectors.

The recruitment process involves a computer-based test (CBT), a physical efficiency test (PET), a physical measurement test (PMT), and document verification (DV). Successful candidates will be appointed as Sub-Inspectors and Constables within the RPF and RPSF, with an initial salary of Rs 35,400 for Sub-Inspectors and Rs 21,700 for Constables. RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

Steps to Apply for RPF Recruitment 2024

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in. Find the Recruitment Link: Look for and click on the direct link provided for RPF Recruitment 2024 on the webpage. RPF Personnel Averts Tragedy, Saves Life of Passenger Who Fell While Boarding Moving Train at Pune Station, Video Surfaces. Login and Register: Upon clicking, a new login window will appear. Register yourself and log in using the generated credentials. Complete Application Form: Fill in the required details and upload necessary documents in the specified format. Pay Application Fee: Pay the application fee as per your category and submit the form. Review and Submit: Double-check the application form for accuracy and hit submit. Confirmation: Download the confirmation page for future reference. For General candidates, the application fee is Rs 500, out of which Rs 400 will be refunded upon appearing in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) after deducting bank charges. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Minorities, or Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, which will be refunded after the CBT, minus any bank charges. Applicants must adhere to the specified deadlines and procedures outlined by the Railway Recruitment Board to ensure a smooth application process for the RPF Recruitment 2024.

