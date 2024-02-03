New Delhi, February 3: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released its annual calendar for the year 2024. The calendar, which was released on February 2, 20242, outlines the tentative schedule for various recruitment examinations.

The calendar includes details about the recruitment process for various posts such as Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Technicians, Junior Engineers, Non-Technical, Paramedical, Ministerial, and other categories. The recruitment process for ALP posts is scheduled from January to March 2024, while recruitment for Technicians will take place from April to June.

Recruitment for Non-Technical Popular Categories - Graduate (Level 4, 5 & 6), Non-Technical Popular Categories - Under Graduate (Level 2 & 3), Junior Engineers, and Paramedical Categories are scheduled for July to September 2024. Level 1 and Ministerial & Isolated Categories are set to undergo recruitment from October to December.

The Assistant Loco Pilot post computer-based test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between June and August 2024. The second stage (CBT 2) examinations are tentatively set for September 2024. The Aptitude Test (CBAT) is scheduled in November 2024. After the Aptitude Test, the list of shortlisted candidates for document verification will be issued in November 2024/ December 2024.

Meanwhile, the RRB Technician recruitment process is set to commence soon for 9000 posts. The official notification is scheduled to be published in the employment news in February 2024, and the online application window will open in March which will close in April 2024.

Interested candidates can check the official notice on the official website of their respective regional RRBs.

