Mumbai, November 22: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from candidates for Circle Based Officers post. The SBI began the online registration for SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 today, November 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Circle Based Officers post by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

It must be noted that the last date to apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 is December 12. The SBI CBO recruitment drive is being held to fill 5,280 vacancies. The Circle Based Officers vacancies are for various cities, including Bhopal, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai Metro, Jaipur, and Chennai. OSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 234 Vital Statistics Assistant Posts, Apply Online at ossc.gov.in From November 24.

The SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 online examination is scheduled for January 2024. As per the official notification, candidates applying for the Circle Based Officers post must have a graduation degree or its equivalent in any discipline. Candidates with Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, and Cost Accountant qualifications are also eligible to apply.

To apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2023, a candidate should not be above 30 and below 21 years old as of October 31. A relaxation in the upper age limit will be given only to reserve category candidates. Applicants will be selected based on three stages: an online test (objective and descriptive), screening and interview. Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Candidates applying for SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of Rs 750. Only those candidates who belong to SC, ST and PwD categories are exempted from paying the application fee. For more details, candidates are advised to check SBI website at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Meanwhile, the IDBI Bank has also invited applications from candidates for Junior Assistant Manager and Executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 2,100 posts in the organisation.

