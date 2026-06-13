Shillong Teer Result Today, June 13, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is conducting the Shillong Teer lottery of today, June 13. The Shillong Teer Results of all eight Teer games played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, Meghalaya, will be declared in a short while. The results of Round 1 and Round 2 Teer games will be published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. Scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of June 13.

Shillong Teer lottery games are played from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday observed as a holiday. Unlike conventional paper-based state lotteries that rely on mechanical draw drums or digital random number generators, Shillong Teer is structurally tied to the region’s traditional archery heritage. The game operates entirely within the legal boundaries established by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Shillong Teer Result Today, June 12, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 13, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

In case you're wondering where and how to check Shillong Teer results of today, June 13, then LatestLY has got you covered. Lottery players taking part in Shillong Teer can visit portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check today's Shillong Teer Results. Participants can also view the winning numbers of all Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 37

Second Round - 65

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 94

Second Round - 63

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 05

Second Round - 88

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

Shillong Teer is a unique, legal, archery-based lottery game played daily in the state of Meghalaya. Unlike typical lotteries that rely on spinning wheels or computer-generated random numbers, Shillong Teer is a sport-based betting system rooted in the traditional archery culture of the local Khasi tribe. A group of 50 or more professional archers from local clubs gather at the shooting range. In the first round (Round 1), they shoot a total of 30 arrows each at a traditional thatch target within a fixed time limit. In the second round (Round 2), they shoot 20 arrows each. Once the round ends, officials count the number of arrows that successfully hit the target. The winning lottery number is determined by taking only the last two digits of the total arrow count. Example: If the archers hit the target with a total of 1,148 arrows in the first round, the winning number for the First Round is 48.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).