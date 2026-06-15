Shillong Teer Result Today, June 15, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is set to announce the Shillong Teer results of today, June 15. Deeply woven into the cultural and economic fabric of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is a unique and entirely legal archery-based lottery system. Winning numbers for all of today's Teer games will be published shortly on official platforms, including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. The complete winning numbers can be viewed below in the updated Shillong Teer Result Chart of June 15.

Shillong Teer lottery games take place from Monday to Saturday, with Sundays observed as a weekly holiday. Throughout the day, a total of eight distinct Teer games are played across Round 1 and Round 2. Unlike conventional lotteries that rely on randomised digital algorithms or paper ticket draws, Shillong Teer lottery operates strictly as a live, physical sports wagering event. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Shillong Teer lottery. Shillong Teer Result Today, June 13, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 15, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

For players wondering where and how to check the Shillong Teer results for all games, the process is straightforward. Enthusiasts can visit major aggregate platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to view today's official updates. Additionally, the complete list of winning numbers for every Teer game is compiled and updated live in the comprehensive Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

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Shillong Morning Teer Result

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Shillong Night Teer Result

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Khanapara Teer Result

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Juwai Teer Result

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Juwai Morning Teer Result

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Juwai Night Teer Result

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Jowai Ladrymbai Result

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What Is Shillong Teer?

Legally authorised in Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer lottery is a unique wagering lottery system that combines traditional Khasi archery with mathematical probability. Operating every day except Sunday, the game allows participants to purchase tickets from authorised counters and bet on any two-digit number from 00 to 99 across two separate rounds. The results are decided entirely by a live archery event held at the Polo Ground in Shillong, where 50 skilled tribal archers shoot arrows at a cylindrical bamboo target within a set time limit, firing 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 in the second. Once shooting finishes, officials physically count the total number of arrows that successfully hit and remained embedded in the target. The winning number for that specific round is determined solely by the last two digits of the final count; for instance, if 743 arrows hit the target, the official winning number is 43.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).