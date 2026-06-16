Shillong Teer Result Today, June 16, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery unique to Meghalaya, attracting massive daily participation across the state. Conducted every Monday through Saturday, the legally sanctioned game pauses on Sundays for a weekly holiday. The Shillong Teer results of all eight Teer games of today, June 16, will be published on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Lottery players can also find Shillong Teer winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below.

Combining local heritage with real-time tracking, the Shillong Teer lottery ecosystem drives substantial online engagement through high-intent queries like "Shillong Night Teer", "Teer Common Numbers", "House-End Predictions", and "Teer Previous Results". Shillong Teer games are played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. The eight Shillong Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Result Today, June 15, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 16, 2025: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To verify the Shillong Teer results and winning numbers, participants can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. By navigating to the designated "Shillong Teer Result Chart of June 16", players can view the complete winning numbers recorded across both rounds for all eight official Teer game variants. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

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Shillong Morning Teer Result

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Shillong Night Teer Result

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Khanapara Teer Result

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Juwai Teer Result

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Juwai Morning Teer Result

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Juwai Night Teer Result

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Jowai Ladrymbai Result

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How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

The mechanics of the Shillong Teer lottery center on a two-round archery competition where local marksmen fire arrows at a designated target. The official winning numbers are determined by the final two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target during Round 1 and Round 2. Prior to the daily wagering deadlines, participants place bets on numbers ranging from 00 to 99, selecting from single digits, double digits, or specialised house-end combinations. The game's enduring appeal lies in this distinct integration of traditional archery, structured twice-daily rounds, and the opportunity for substantial payouts on minimal wagers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).