Shillong Teer Result Today, June 17, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

If you are participating in the Shillong Teer games of today, June 17, and wondering where and how to verify the outcomes, here is a complete guide. The official winning numbers for prominent rounds - including Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Juwai Teer - will be declared soon on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, or shillongteerresult.co.com. Additionally, the complete list of successful numbers is available in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below.

Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game conducted twice daily from Monday to Saturday, observing a weekly holiday on Sundays. Held at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, the game features a total of eight distinct variations, with winning numbers announced following the completion of Round 1 and Round 2 games. These eight Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Result Today, June 16, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 17, 2026: Where To Check Live Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To verify the winning numbers of today, June 17, Shillong Teer games, participants can monitor authorised platforms including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com. Live updates and successful numbers for all game variations are published under the designated daily results section on these websites. Players can track the official winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 games directly through the real-time Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

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Shillong Morning Teer Result

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Shillong Night Teer Result

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Khanapara Teer Result

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Juwai Teer Result

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Juwai Morning Teer Result

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Juwai Night Teer Result

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Jowai Ladrymbai Result

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What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game that draws widespread participation from Shillong, its neighbouring regions, and various northeastern states. Originating as a traditional sport of the Khasi tribe, the game requires participants to place wagers on numbers ranging from 00 to 99. Following the betting window, local archers shoot arrows at designated targets during Round 1 and Round 2. The official winning numbers are determined solely by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target. Fully authorised and regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, the game remains deeply rooted in local culture, showcasing a distinct blend of traditional skill and institutionalised gaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).