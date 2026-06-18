Shillong Teer Result Today, June 18, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

The Shillong Teer result stands as one of the most highly searched local lottery topics across Northeast India, drawing massive daily interest within Meghalaya. To analyse number patterns and track rolling trends, thousands of participants regularly search online for real-time updates, historical archives, and the official Shillong Teer Result Chart. The Shillong Teer results of today, June 18, will be published soon on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. Lottery players can check winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below.

Managed under the statutory local laws of Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer lottery games are strictly restricted to adult participants. This legal, archery-based lottery is officially organised by registered teer associations within the state. Distinct from traditional lotteries, the game stands out because its winning numbers are derived directly from a live archery event rather than a digital random number generator. Owing to these deep cultural roots, Shillong Teer continues to generate substantial engagement both across local communities and online platforms. Shillong Teer Result Today, June 17, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 18, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

If you are looking for an authorised way to track and check Shillong Teer results for all eight Teer games, dedicated online tracking portals have simplified the process. Lottery players can easily visit web portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to verify today's results and official winning numbers in real-time. Once on these tracking websites, players simply need to locate the specific section dedicated to the "Shillong Teer Result Chart of June 18". The comprehensive Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below serves as a single reference point, showcasing the validated winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 across all Teer games played throughout the day.

Shillong Teer Result

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Shillong Morning Teer Result

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Shillong Night Teer Result

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Khanapara Teer Result

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Juwai Teer Result

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Juwai Morning Teer Result

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Juwai Night Teer Result

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Jowai Ladrymbai Result

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All About Shillong Teer Lottery Games

Eight different Teer games are played every week from Monday to Saturday, with Sundays kept as a holiday. These games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai. Every game holds two rounds a day, and the winning numbers are announced shortly after each round ends. The results are based on a traditional archery competition. In each round, professional archers shoot a specific number of arrows at a target. Once they finish, officials count how many arrows hit the target. The last two digits of that final count become the official winning number for that round.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).