Mumbai, March 16: The Shillong Teer Result of today, March 16, will be declared shortly. Today's results and winning numbers can be checked online at websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Played at the Polo Stadium in Meghalaya's Shillong, Shillong Teer games are played throughout the day. Scroll below to check the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 Teer games of today, which have been provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below.

It is worth noting that the Shillong Teer results are derived from skilled archers shooting arrows at a target, with the last two digits of total hits determining the winning numbers. Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based lottery game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association of Meghalaya. Some of the trending keywords that people search for while looking for Shillong Teer results include "Shillong Teer Result Today", "Shillong Teer Common Number", "Teer Result 16.03.2026", "Shillong Teer FR (First Round) Result", "Shillong Teer SR (Second Round) Result" and "Meghalaya Teer Result Live". Shillong Teer Result Today, March 14, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 16, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Those taking part in the Shillong Teer lottery of today, March 16, can visit portals such as shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to view the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 Teer games. Participants are advised to look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for March 16, 2026" on any of the above websites. Shillong Teer lottery is played from Monday to Saturday, except Sunday. A total of eight Teer games are played from morning till evening. These include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 81

Second Round - 38

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 73

Second Round - 51

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

Shillong Teer lottery is a unique, legal archery-based lottery practised in Meghalaya, India. Unlike typical lotteries that use machines or random draws, this game is determined by the skill of professional archers and is deeply rooted in local Khasi tribal traditions. 50 professional archers participate in the first round, and 30 in the second. They shoot arrows at a cylindrical bamboo target from a distance of 50 yards. The Shillong Teer result is determined by counting the total number of arrows that hit the target. The last two digits of this total count become the winning number.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).