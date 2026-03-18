Mumbai, March 18: In the heart of Meghalaya, a unique blend of ancient tradition and modern anticipation unfolds daily at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Shillong Teer is not your typical lottery; it is an archery-based game where the results are determined by the skill of local archers rather than a mechanical draw. The Shillong Teer Results of today, March 18, will be declared shortly on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in.

Managed by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the Shillong Teer lottery game is a cultural staple and a legal form of betting under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The results for various Teer games, including Shillong Morning, Night, Juwai, and Khanapara Teer, will be released in stages throughout the day. The Shillong Teer lottery continues to attract significant interest from across Meghalaya and Northeast India. It is worth noting that Shillong Teer lottery games are played twice daily in Round 1 and Round 2. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 17, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 18, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer lottery players can verify their tickets by checking the Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 18 on authorised websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, and teerresults.com. The results and winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 of all eight Shillong Teer games will be declared as and when the Teer games are completed. Lottery participants can also find the winning numbers of today's lottery in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Iste Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 81

Second Round - 15

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game; the results of the Shillong Teer games are selected based on the number of arrows that hit the designated target. Every day from Monday to Saturday, 50 archers from 12 local clubs gather to shoot arrows at a cylindrical target made of cane. The game observes a holiday on Sunday. In the First Round, archers shoot up to 30 arrows each, whereas the Second Round witnesses archers shooting 20 arrows each. The "winning number" is derived from the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target. Specifically, it is the last two digits of the total count. For example, if 1,453 arrows hit the target in the first round, the winning number for that round is 53.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).