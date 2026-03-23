Mumbai, March 23: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will announce the results for the Shillong Teer lottery games of today, March 23, shortly. As one of the most popular cultural and betting traditions in Northeast India, the daily results attract thousands of participants across Meghalaya and beyond. The Shilling Teer results of games such as Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai, among others, will be published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. Lottery players can also check the results and winning numbers of all Teer games provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below.

The Shillong Teer games are conducted in two distinct rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. The Teer games are played throughout the day from Monday to Sunday, with Sunday being a holiday. Shillong Teer lottery is a legal activity regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. It is managed by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a collective of 12 local clubs. The game is restricted to adults, and tickets are sold through approximately 5,000 authorised counters across the state. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 21, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 23, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer players can head to portals including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check today's results and winning numbers. Upon visiting the sites mentioned above, participants are advised to look out for the "Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 23". The Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below also shows the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 of all eight Teer games.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 23

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 82

Second Round - 14

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 50

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 01

Second Round - 72

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 76

Second Round - 93

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 73

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Unlike traditional lotteries that rely on random number generators, Shillong Teer is a skill-based lottery game which is rooted in the traditional sport of archery. In each round, 50 licensed archers shoot a specific number of arrows at a bamboo target. Once the shooting concludes, officials count the arrows that hit the target. The winning number is determined by the last two digits of the total count. For example, if 754 arrows hit the target, the official winning number for that round is "54". Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Many participants use the Shillong Teer Result Chart to track historical data and identify number patterns. Some of the trending keywords used by participants to search for Shillong Teer Results include "Shillong Teer Result Today", "Shillong Teer Result Live", "Teer Result 23-03-2026", "Shillong Morning Teer Result", "Shillong Night Teer Result", "Khanapara Teer Result Today" and Shillong Teer Results 2026".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).