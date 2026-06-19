Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Crown Friday Lottery Result of June 19, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

Wondering where and how to check Sikkim's Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery of June 19? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Crown Friday lottery draw of today. The state-authorised draw will begin at 6:00 PM, with top winners securing substantial cash rewards, including a life-changing grand prize of INR 1 crore.

The weekly Friday draw (Dear Crown Friday) serves as a flagship event under the government-managed paper lottery network, attracting thousands of participants seeking tiered cash rewards. Tickets for Sikkim's Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery were widely retailed across authorised state counters for a standard price of INR 6 per entry. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Dear Crown Friday lottery draw. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Result of June 9, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Sikkim's Dear Crown Friday Lottery Here

The Sikkim State Dear Lottery system operates under a multi-tiered legal distribution model designed to spread the financial payout across multiple winning tiers. State lottery supervisors have advised all ticket holders of Sikkim's Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery to ensure a thorough matching process by cross-checking their paper coupons against the official documents.

While provisional live lists propagate rapidly across regional media portals shortly after 6:00 PM, official validation requires checking the formal data sheets published by the Directorate. Lottery aspirants can access the verified, legal PDF transcripts and Gazette notifications of today's Dear Crown Friday lottery draw directly through the official state infrastructure via the Information & Public Relations (IPR) Sikkim platform at ipr.sikkim.gov.in. Shillong Teer Result Today, June 19, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery is a formal state-regulated paper program managed under the strict supervision of the Government of Sikkim. As per state directives, successful ticket holders of Sikkim's Dear Crown Friday lottery draw, whose combinations are drawn in the higher brackets, have a window of 30 days to lodge their official claims along with valid government photo identification and intact physical tickets at the lottery department office.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).