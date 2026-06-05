Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Crown Friday Lottery Result of June 5, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery of today, June 5. The authorised government event will take place at 6:00 PM, drawing significant attention across participating regions due to its prominent INR 1 crore jackpot prize. The state-administered lottery system (Dear Crown Friday) is structured around an affordable ticket price of INR 6, allowing widespread public participation while keeping payouts heavily tier-based to distribute rewards among multiple ticket holders.

The top prize of Sikkim's Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery is awarded to a single matching serial number across the printed series, while the consolation prize is automatically designated for holders of tickets matching the winning number across all remaining alternating series. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Dear Crown Friday lottery draw. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Result of June 4, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Sikkim's Dear Crown Friday Lottery Here

The weekly "Dear Crown" evening draw (Dear Crown Friday) belongs to a series of institutional draws organised by the Sikkim state government to maintain revenue streams and ensure highly regulated, legal betting frameworks. The process is broadcast live and monitored closely by state-appointed judges to ensure that no technical anomalies impact the selection of the randomised numbered balls.

Following the live evening draw of Sikkim's Dear Crown Friday lottery, the complete list of winning tickets is uploaded to the state's official Information and Public Relations (IPR) digital repository. Participants of the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery are strictly advised to cross-reference their ticket digits with the government-signed PDF charts to rule out errors from third-party social media mirrors. Shillong Teer Result Today, June 5, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Individuals holding winning tickets of the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery are legally required to keep the physical paper printouts intact, as torn or altered tickets are automatically disqualified under state guidelines. To claim any designated reward, winners must submit an official claim form along with government-authorised identification and the original ticket to the Directorate of State Lotteries within 30 days of the draw announcement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).