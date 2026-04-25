Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Elite Saturday Lottery Result of April 25, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries is conducting the high-profile Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery draw of today, April 25. The results of the same will be declared in a short while. As one of the most anticipated evening lotteries in the region, the 6:00 PM draw (Dear Elite Saturday) continues to attract thousands of participants with its significant prize pool and government-regulated transparency. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Sikkim's Dear Elite Saturday lottery.

The official winning numbers for today's Dear Elite Saturday lottery draw will be released in stages. The top prize for Siikim's Dear Elite Saturday lottery is INR 1 crore. Today's Sikkim lottery draw follows a week of major wins across the "Dear" series in Sikkim. On the previous Saturday (April 18), the first prize was claimed by ticket number 86K 37061. Throughout this week, other daily variants like "Dear Crown Friday" and "Dear Supreme Thursday" also awarded INR 1 crore jackpots to lucky ticket holders of the Sikkim lottery. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of April 25, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

The Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery is a paper-based lottery where tickets are priced at an affordable INR 6 to INR 7. Managed by the Finance Department of the Government of Sikkim, the Dear Elite Saturday lottery system is designed to be fully transparent. Revenue generated from these sales is often diverted toward public welfare programs and state development initiatives.

Winners of Sikkim's Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery must submit a claim form to the Director of State Lotteries. This requires the original ticket, three passport-size photographs (attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary), and a valid ID proof. All claims must be filed within 30 days of the draw date of the Dear Elite Saturday lottery. Winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets immediately to prevent unauthorised claims. Shillong Teer Result Today, April 25, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Lottery players can also watch the online telecast of the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery, which has been provided above. Trending keywords for Sikkim's Dear Elite Saturday lottery include "Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM", "Dear Elite Saturday Result 25.4.2026", "Lottery Sambad Today 6 PM", "Sikkim Dear Elite Saturday Winning Number", "Dear Elite Saturday 1 Crore Prize Winner", and "Sikkim State Lottery Result ".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).