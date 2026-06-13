Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Elite Saturday Lottery Result of June 13, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The results of the Sikkim State Lotteries for the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery of today, June 13, will be announced shortly, generating excitement among thousands of lottery enthusiasts. Participants who have purchased tickets can check the Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery results and today's winning numbers here once they are officially released. Lottery players can also watch the live streaming of the draw, where the winning ticket numbers and prize details will be revealed in real time.

The Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery draw is being conducted from Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, under the supervision of the Sikkim State Lotteries department. Known for its popularity among lottery players, the Dear Elite Saturday draw attracts participants from across the country, all hoping to secure a major cash prize. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of June 13, 2026 Declared Online, Check Winning Numbers and Winners List.

Dear Elite Saturday Lottery Live Streaming

The biggest attraction of today's draw is the first prize of INR 50 lakh, offering participants a chance to win a life-changing amount. Besides the jackpot prize, several other prize categories are available, giving multiple ticket holders an opportunity to win attractive cash rewards.

Participants are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers with the officially declared results to confirm any winnings. Winners should also ensure they follow the prescribed procedures and timelines for claiming their prize money.

Stay tuned for the latest updates, complete winning number list, and final results of today's Dear Elite Saturday lucky draw.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).