The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries is conducting the high-stakes Dear Empire Sunday weekly draw of today, April 26. As one of the most popular evening draws in the "Dear" series, the Dear Empire Sunday lottery event attracts thousands of participants from across the region, all competing for a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. The results for the 6:00 PM draw will be finalised and verified by state-appointed judges to ensure transparency.

Participants of Sikkim's Dear Empire Sunday weekly lottery are encouraged to cross-check their ticket numbers against the official result sheet available at ipr.sikkim.gov.in or through authorised lottery vendors. Winners of the Dear Empire Sunday lottery draw must submit a claim form along with the original ticket, passport-size photographs, and a valid ID to the Directorate of State Lotteries within 30 days of the draw date. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Sikkim's Dear Empire Sunday lottery. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Result of April 26 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Empire Sunday Weekly Lottery Here

Sikkim lottery players can also watch the online telecast of today's Dear Empire Sunday weekly lottery above. The live telecast will provide lottery players with the latest updates on Sikkim's Dear Empire Sunday lottery. It is worth noting that the Sikkim State Lottery is a government-authorised program that provides a vital source of non-tax revenue for the state. The "Dear" series operates daily with three main time slots: the Dear Wish Morning (1 PM), the Dear Empire Day (6 PM), and the Dear Magic Evening (8 PM).

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).