The Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery is one of the most popular draws conducted by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. The results of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery of today, April 7, will be declared in a short while. Known for its life-changing jackpot prize of INR 1 crore and transparent government-backed process, the Sikkim lottery attracts thousands of participants across the country every Tuesday. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw.

The Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery takes place every Tuesday at 6:00 PM. It is part of the "Dear Weekly" series, which features a different named draw for every day of the week (e.g., Dear Legend Monday, Dear Regal Wednesday). It is worth noting that the results of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery are typically published within 15-30 minutes of the draw. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery of today. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 7 2026: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Prestige Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here

The Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery draw offers a multi-tier prize system, ensuring that a large number of participants walk away with a reward. It is worth noting that the first prize is usually drawn on a specific five-digit number with a series and serial, while lower prizes are often drawn on the last four digits of the ticket. Participants of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery can verify their ticket numbers through several official and authorised channels.

The results of the Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery will be uploaded on the Sikkim State Lotteries portal and the Lottery Sambad website. Lottery players can also watch the online telecast of today's Sikkim lottery, which has been provided above. Winners of the Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery must submit a claim form to the Director of Sikkim State Lotteries. Participants must remember that claims must generally be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Trending keywords for Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery include "Sikkim State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Prestige Tuesday Result 6 PM", "Lottery Sambad Today 6 PM", "Sikkim Dear Prestige Result 7.4.2026", "Dear Lottery Result Today Live", and "Sikkim State Lottery Result". Sikkim is one of the 13 states in India where the sale and conduct of lotteries are legal under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).