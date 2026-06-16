Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Result of June 16, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

Wondering where and how to check Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery of June 16? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery draw. The live draw will take place at 6 PM in Gangtok. The ticket holders are checking the official announcements to confirm the winning numbers for the multi-tiered prize pool, which features a top reward of INR 1 crore.

The Sikkim State Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery operates on a multi-tier distribution model designed to spread payouts across thousands of ticket holders. Tickets for this specific weekly edition (Dear Prestige Tuesday) were distributed at the standard nominal cost of INR 6 per ticket, allowing wide public participation. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery draw. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of June 16, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Here

Sikkim is one of 13 states in India permitted to legally host and regulate state lotteries under the central Lottery Laws. The Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery draw is formally administered by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries under the state's Finance Department. The "Dear" brand lotteries run on a structured daily schedule, with each day of the week allocated a specific name, such as "Dear Legend Monday" or today's "Dear Prestige Tuesday". Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Participants of the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery are advised to cross-verify their physical paper ticket numbers with the official government Gazette to ensure absolute accuracy before submitting claims. The authorised results are accessible through the live broadcast systems of the Sikkim State Lotteries or via official result bulletins published on the IPR Sikkim Lottery Results portal. Ticket holders of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery draw who find their numbers listed on the prize charts must claim their rewards within the mandatory 30-day window.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).