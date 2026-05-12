Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Result of May 12, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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The Sikkim State Lottery Department will soon officially announce the results of the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery draw of today, May 12. The 6:00 PM draw, which is being held at the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, will award a top prize of INR 1 Crore to a single lucky ticket holder. This weekly event (Dear Prestige Tuesday) continues to be a major highlight for participants across the region, offering significant payouts under government regulation.

The live draw of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery will begin at 6 PM. Participants of the Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery draw are encouraged to verify their ticket numbers against the official results published on the Sikkim State Lottery website or through authorised government gazettes. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Sikkim lottery. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Legend Monday Lottery Result of May 11, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Live Streaming of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Here

Winners of the Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery must cross-reference their ticket number with the full results list to confirm the prize category. They must also ensure that the physical ticket is intact and free of damage, as it is the primary document required for verification. Participants of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery must claim all prizes within 30 days of the draw date.

It is worth noting that Sikkim is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are legally conducted and regulated. The "Dear" series is a prominent weekly schedule that features different themed draws each day - such as Dear Legend on Mondays and Dear Prestige on Tuesdays. These draws are conducted under strict government supervision to maintain transparency and fairness. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).